Omar Comin', So #StayAtHomeBoxOffice: You Can Now Watch All 5 Seasons of The Wire for Free

“You come for the king, you best not miss”... this free content.
As we rack up yet another day that we can’t label anymore (Is it Friday? Is it Monday? What is time?!) during self-isolation, it’s becoming harder and harder not to exclaim, “I hate it here!” every single day.
Well, thanks to HBO, we can hate it “here” a little bit less because we’ll have prime content to watch...or rewatch. As part of their #StayAtHomeBoxOffice campaign, the premium cable network is offering “almost 500 hours of top programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO NOW and HBO GO–without a subscription,” starting today. This offer will be for a limited time and though we don’t know the exact end-date, it doesn’t really matter since we’re still not 100 percent sure when these stay-at-home measures will be lifted.
Naturally, the most exciting bit of programming for our black asses is one of the greatest television shows in this history of the idiot box: The Wire. Yes, for those of you who still (unrealistically) ask everyone else not to spoil a show that has been off the air for about 12 years, here’s your chance to avoid further FOMO on social media.
Additional black-ass programming with black-ass characters/talent include The Apollo, True Blood, We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest, Ballers, and True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality.
Need-to-know info from HBO’s press release provided to The Root:
All of the programming will be available to stream without a subscription starting Friday by downloading the HBO NOW or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com. The content will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners’ platforms in the coming days. This is the first time HBO has made this volume of programming available outside of the paywall on HBO NOW & HBO GO.
Remember, this is for a limited time, so get on it! The full list of available free content is below:
9 Full Series
Ballers (5 Seasons)
Barry (2 Seasons)
Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
Succession (2 Seasons)
True Blood (7 Seasons
Veep (7 Seasons)
The Wire (5 Seasons)
10 Docuseries and Documentaries
The Apollo
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
McMillion$
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
United Skates
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
20 Warner Bros. Theatricals
Arthur
Arthur 2: On the Rocks
Blinded By the Light
The Bridges of Madison County
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Empire of the Sun
Forget Paris
Happy Feet Two
Isn’t It Romantic?
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Midnight Special
My Dog Skip
Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
Pan
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Red Riding Hood
Smallfoot
Storks
Sucker Punch
Unknown