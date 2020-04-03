Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
ShopSubscribe
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Coronavirus

Omar Comin', So #StayAtHomeBoxOffice: You Can Now Watch All 5 Seasons of The Wire for Free

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:WHERE'S WALLACE?!
WHERE'S WALLACE?!The WireHBOsocial distancingcoronaviruscovid-19self isolationHBO NowstreamingWe Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical FestThe ApolloTrue Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for EqualityTrue Blood
480
Save
Michael K. Williams in The Wire (2002-2008)
Michael K. Williams in The Wire (2002-2008)
Photo: HBO

“You come for the king, you best not miss”... this free content.

As we rack up yet another day that we can’t label anymore (Is it Friday? Is it Monday? What is time?!) during self-isolation, it’s becoming harder and harder not to exclaim, “I hate it here!” every single day.

Advertisement

Well, thanks to HBO, we can hate it “here” a little bit less because we’ll have prime content to watch...or rewatch. As part of their #StayAtHomeBoxOffice campaign, the premium cable network is offering “almost 500 hours of top programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO NOW and HBO GO–without a subscription,” starting today. This offer will be for a limited time and though we don’t know the exact end-date, it doesn’t really matter since we’re still not 100 percent sure when these stay-at-home measures will be lifted.

Naturally, the most exciting bit of programming for our black asses is one of the greatest television shows in this history of the idiot box: The Wire. Yes, for those of you who still (unrealistically) ask everyone else not to spoil a show that has been off the air for about 12 years, here’s your chance to avoid further FOMO on social media.

Additional black-ass programming with black-ass characters/talent include The Apollo, True Blood, We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest, Ballers, and True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality.

Need-to-know info from HBO’s press release provided to The Root:

All of the programming will be available to stream without a subscription starting Friday by downloading the HBO NOW or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com. The content will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners’ platforms in the coming days. This is the first time HBO has made this volume of programming available outside of the paywall on HBO NOW & HBO GO.

Advertisement

Remember, this is for a limited time, so get on it! The full list of available free content is below:

9 Full Series

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

10 Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion$

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

20 Warner Bros. Theatricals

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Cops in 4 of NJ's Blackest Cities Are Now Conducting Coronavirus Traffic Stops

Andrew Cuomo Is Trash

Black People Can’t Have Online Conferences Without Facing Racism Thanks to ‘Zoombombing’

Bay Area Bans Reusable Shopping Bags Amid Coronavirus Pandemic. Yes, You Read That Right