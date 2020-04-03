Omar Comin', So #StayAtHomeBoxOffice: You Can Now Watch All 5 Seasons of The Wire for Free

Michael K. Williams in The Wire (2002-2008) Photo : HBO

“You come for the king, you best not miss”... this free content.

As we rack up yet another day that we can’t label anymore (Is it Friday? Is it Monday? What is time?!) during self-isolation, it’s becoming harder and harder not to exclaim, “I hate it here!” every single day.



Well, thanks to HBO, we can hate it “here” a little bit less because we’ll have prime content to watch...or rewatch. As part of their #StayAtHomeBoxOffice campaign, the premium cable network is offering “almost 500 hours of top programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO NOW and HBO GO–without a subscription,” starting today. This offer will be for a limited time and though we don’t know the exact end-date, it doesn’t really matter since we’re still not 100 percent sure when these stay-at-home measures will be lifted.



Naturally, the most exciting bit of programming for our black asses is one of the greatest television shows in this history of the idiot box: The Wire. Yes, for those of you who still (unrealistically) ask everyone else not to spoil a show that has been off the air for about 12 years, here’s your chance to avoid further FOMO on social media.



Additional black-ass programming with black-ass characters/talent include The Apollo, True Blood, We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest, Ballers, and True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality.



Need-to-know info from HBO’s press release provided to The Root:



All of the programming will be available to stream without a subscription starting Friday by downloading the HBO NOW or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com. The content will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners’ platforms in the coming days. This is the first time HBO has made this volume of programming available outside of the paywall on HBO NOW & HBO GO.

Remember, this is for a limited time, so get on it! The full list of available free content is below:



9 Full Series



Ballers (5 Seasons)



Barry (2 Seasons)



Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)



Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)



The Sopranos (7 Seasons)



Succession (2 Seasons)



True Blood (7 Seasons



Veep (7 Seasons)



The Wire (5 Seasons)

10 Docuseries and Documentaries



The Apollo



The Case Against Adnan Syed



Elvis Presley: The Searcher



I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter



The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley



Jane Fonda in Five Acts



McMillion$



True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality



United Skates



We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest



20 Warner Bros. Theatricals



Arthur



Arthur 2: On the Rocks



Blinded By the Light



The Bridges of Madison County



Crazy, Stupid, Love



Empire of the Sun



Forget Paris



Happy Feet Two



Isn’t It Romantic?



The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part



Midnight Special



My Dog Skip



Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase



Pan



Pokémon Detective Pikachu



Red Riding Hood



Smallfoot



Storks



Sucker Punch



Unknown

