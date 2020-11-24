Oh, You Got Moneyyy: Gabrielle Union & Jemele Hill’s Comedy New Money Heads to Showtime

Gabrielle Union attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 09, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Showtime will develop a new comedy series from Gabrielle Union and former ESPN star turned contributor for The Atlantic Jemele Hill, entitled New Money. Along with The Undefeated’s Kelley Carter, the show will center around Black women as they seek to establish themselves in their newfound financial independence.



Variety has further details here:

The series is centered around Black women who have solidified their careers, achieved financial independence and moved past the awkwardness and money struggles of their twenties. Now firmly in their 30’s, the show’s central ladies must deal with the repercussions their “new money” brings – including hangers-on, false friends, unwanted media attention, and greedy relatives – while also navigating the treacherous world of dating.

This is the latest project to come from Union’s I’ll Have Another production company, which already has several more shows in development at Sony Pictures TV, HBO Max, Amazon Studios, Spectrum, and Freeform. And as if Union didn’t already have her plate full on the business front, she’s also planning to pile on the family fun this Thanksgiving—only this time, it’ll involve way more ham and a lot more singing.

Speaking exclusively to E! Daily Pop, she dished on her fun and festive plans for the upcoming holiday. “We always sing the Original Broadway Cast Album of Dreamgirls every year,” Union said before breaking into “And I Am Telling You, I’m Not Going,” which is unsurprisingly the song each family member “usually battles for.” But this year, they’ll be adding another Broadway smash to their roster, Hamilton. (I can just see Zaya outshining everybody while Shady Baby, aka my favorite baby on the internet, aka Kaavia James, loudly judges and disapproves of everyone else’s performances. Damn, I hope they put this on Instagram.) As far as the actual Thanksgiving dinner goes, the L.A.’s Finest star admitted, “We’re gonna keep some of the things we’ve always done, like a candied ham. Since I was a kid, there has been a candied ham. Even when there wasn’t a turkey, there was a ham.” Hmm, sounds like good eating and a good time to me. Save me a plate, Gab!