Oh When It All, It All Falls Down

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 09, 2020. Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Jesus Is King and He saves...but will he save Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage?

Page Six shook the table (that had already been flipped over, to be honest) when it reported that sources are saying “divorce is imminent” for the famous couple and that Kim has reportedly retained celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.



“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” the source said in a quote released on Tuesday. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.” The two have been together since 2012 and married since May 2014.



Page Six continues with more details:



Kim, 40, hasn’t been seen wearing her wedding ring, and Kanye, 43, remained at his $14 million Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending it with the Kardashian family, who drew criticism for their extravagant celebrations. “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source continued. The source added that while Kim has done much in the past to protect and help Kanye deal with his mental health struggles, “Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot. “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she’s just had enough of it.” Meanwhile, a separate source says Kanye, who became increasingly uncomfortable and irritated by the Kardashians’ over-the-top reality star lives, “Is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them,” adding he eventually found their reality show “unbearable.”

As for Kanye’s reaction to the rumored upcoming divorce filing, a source via People said, “He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon.”



This is all still in the rumor stage but…me and you, your mama and your cousin too saw this coming (we discussed it in the elevator!). If this isn’t a well-timed plot device for the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I don’t know what is. If this is true, it looks like ‘Ye isn’t going to Disney(world) with the Klusterfuck Klan, though.



Because a Kardashian-West tale wouldn’t be on brand without all kinds of shenanigans, further tea spilled all over Black Twitter when a screenshot of a blind item tip hit the social media waves. The screenshot alleged Kim was dating another person who Kanye apparently knew about. While the name was redacted, many are speculating that the person of interest is none other than a certain news commentator who aided Kim on her path to becoming a lawyer and whom I routinely name after vehicle brands for fun.

Due in no small part to Kanye himself, some are also linking Kim to a certain hollering rapper due to her participation in the criminal justice reform movement (she attended a summit with him in 2018). Memorably, back in July, Kanye tweeted about his wife and said rapper meeting at a fancy hotel, which led to ‘Ye’s apparent plans to divorce her. That tweet has since been deleted.

Still here? OK, good. Oh, you thought that was all?! The follow-up and equally eyebrow-raising rumor is that Kanye is dating, too...and according to Twitter sleuths, it may be a casually racist YouTuber?



This bit of news came after popular TikTok influencer Ava Louise claimed ‘Ye had been hooking up with a well-known beauty guru for some time now.

On that, Radio.com reports:



The clip is captioned as such: “I can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred...my source is legit I promise.” Of course, a disclaimer was provided in a second post from Ava which states, “This is alleged and I was told by a source—a very good one… but it made so much sense to me. Kanye’s *possible* internalised homophobia is so so sad.” Her source? In the comments she provided an “answer.” “My friend is a big lawyer in LA and met with Kim months ago and was told all of this given evidence. I want to drop receipts but I can’t,” says Ava. Another post, shared by Ava, breaks down the rumor and adds some location data to the mix.

Girl, what is even happening right now?! I’m not sure (and as always with these things, are more concerned about the children involved in this mess than anything), but I am sure of one thing—Jesus wept.



The Root has reached out to the representatives of all aforementioned parties for comment.