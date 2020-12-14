Oh, How We Love Dionne Warwick's Tweets—and Apparently, She Loves the SNL Sketch About Her

Filed to: that's what twitter followers are for!

Dionne Warwick performs during the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation on October 10, 2020. Photo : Getty Images/Getty Images for Children’s Diabetes Foundation ( Getty Images )

The moment I wake up, before I put on my (Zoom) makeup...I check Dionne Warwick’s Twitter feed.

If you want to start your mornings with pure joy and laughter (we especially need it this year), I recommend you do the same! That’s what Twitter follows are for! Whether it’s deftly incorporating memes into her tweets or questioning the redundancy of certain stage names, Warwick’s Twitter account is peak auntie.

And yes, like any Black matriarch, she definitely has eyes in the back of her head because she has addressed those of you questioning whether the newly minted octogenarian is actually typing out those tweets.

“This has always been me. I like being me because I like me. Why shouldn’t I use it? It makes me happy,” Warwick told t he New York Times in a recent interview. “They can’t take my happiness away from me.”



Whether you’re skeptical or amused by Warwick’s Twitter presence, no one can stop talking about her, including Saturday Night Live, naturally.



Last Saturday night, the show aired a sketch titled “The Dionne Warwick Talk Show,” starring cast member Ego Nwodim as Warwick and featuring mock interviews with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Machine Gun Kelly...and yes, there were some references thrown in about her recent tiff with Wendy Williams.

“This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you, @nbcsnl. That young lady’s impression of me was very good and who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs?” the legendary singer tweeted on Sunday, @-ing her niece who has gained a bit of notoriety herself for helping her auntie with the technical aspects of Twitter. She also gave props to Nwodim for her impersonation.



Warwick celebrated her 80th birthday this past Saturday with a virtual concert, encouraging those who were able to donate to the charity Hunger: Not Impossible.



Speaking of SNL, Warwick also gave a hilarious and endearing shout-out to longtime cast member Kenan Thompson. “Kenan Thompson has been on SNL for as long as I’ve been alive,” she tweeted. “A very talented and funny young man.”

Let’s all say a little prayer: Please, Ms. Dionne Warwick, never, ever leave Twitter.

