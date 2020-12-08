Oh Hey, Jackée! Days of Our Lives Adds Jackée Harry to Its Iconic Series

Actress Jackee Harry during the 2013 BET Experience at L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Paul A. Hebert for BET ( Getty Images )

Emmy-award winning actress and director Jackée Harry has been tapped to star in a new role in the long-running NBC soap Days of Our Lives. During an appearance on the Today Show, Harry expressed her excitement on joining the show:



I am going to be joining the cast of a big, big soap opera on NBC, Days of Our Lives. She’s fabulous. You know I play the fabulous woman you know, It’s a brand-new storyline with African Americans. And they’ve been at the forefront of hiring minorities; they have a lot of diversity on Days of Our Lives. I don’t want to give away the storyline but I have a daughter and, you know, ain’t nothing but trouble in River City. But I’m told I’ll be fabulous.

Advertisement

Per a press release sent to The Root, Harry will “play the role of a new character, Paulina, who comes to Salem to reconnect with her family. New to town, the successful and outspoken Paulina will be connected to the Carvers.” Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, Days of Our Lives follows the Bradys, Hortons, and DiMeras families with their multilayered storylines filled to the brim with romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama. Viewers can catch Harry as she makes her debut as Paulina on Days of our Lives in March 2021 on NBC. But if you’re like me and can’t wait to see what sort of funny flair she’s gonna bring, look no further than her Twitter feed to help tide you over. Though she’s apparently had this account since 2011, her timeline over the last few months has been particularly hilarious, due in large part to Harry’s various and arguably out-of-pocket musings. Don’t believe me? See for yourself:

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 $278

Advertisement

Between Jackée and Dionne Warwick, I don’t know whether I want to dust off my Fashions By Lisa original and go scouting for suitors or dial 1-800-YOU-HUSSY and judge all my neighbors for not socially distancing. (Both, you say? I should do both? Both are good, you’re absolutely right.) While you help me make up my mind and while we wait for her Days debut, be sure to catch Harry’s new original movie, A Christmas For Mary, which airs tonight at 9 ET only on OWN.