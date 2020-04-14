'Number 3' Will Be a 'Prince': Ciara and Russell Wilson's Baby Gender Reveal Is Peak Adorable

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones on February 09, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

In the midst of celebrity messiness, Ciara and Russell Wilson have served as a “good mood pill” for a while now and that attribution is even more true as we desperately seek out some source of joy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

At the top of the year, fans of the cutest couple were treated to some wholesome news: the couple is expecting their third child. Now, we’re getting another chapter in the book of “Warm and Fuzzies.”



On Tuesday morning, the professional football quarterback posted a video on Twitter captioned, “Gender Reveal Time! Prince or Princess???”

Advertisement

After asking their children Future Zahir Wilburn and Sienna Princess Wilson for their particular preferences (if you’re keeping score, Little Future wanted a boy while Sienna wanted a girl), Ciara asked her hubby with a wry smile, “What do you want it to be?”



“You know what I want it to be,” Russell quipped in response.



After a bit of good-natured suspense and agreeing “whatever God had for [them]” would result in happiness, the new baby’s gender was finally revealed: it’s a boy!



Advertisement

Earlier this week, Ciara opened up about the challenges she’s facing being a mother during the pandemic tweeting, “Ultrasound visits during this era of Covid-19 is a bummer because my hubby @DangeRussWilson can’t come in with me to my visit. Truly a challenging time for expectant mothers.”

Advertisement

In full pregnancy glow, Ciara also wowed fans in a video showcasing her smooth dance moves set to Drake’s new dance challenge-inspired single “Toosie Slide.”

Advertisement

I’m guessing the next big news will be the new “prince’s” arrival and his name! Congrats to the beautiful couple and their equally beautiful family!