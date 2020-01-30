Number 3: Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Expecting!

Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara Harris arrive for the State dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe April 28, 2015 in Washington, DC. Photo : Olivier Douliery ( Getty Images )

1, 2, Step…into 3! It’s official—Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting another baby!

On Thursday, each of the expectant parents posted their own version of the wonderful announcement on Instagram, both captioning their respective posts “Number 3.”

Advertisement

Wilson’s was especially cute and funny since his picture showcased him in the foreground with an out-of-focus and gorgeously pregnant Ciara in the background.

I actually saw Wilson’s picture first and it didn’t dawn on me what he was saying until it clicked a bit later. I seriously thought it was simply another way of showing off his beautiful wife while they gallivanted on a beautiful vacation island. But then, I realized…and squealed.



Advertisement

“They’re so excited to expand their family,” a source told People.



People adds:



The couple are currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos with their children — a trip he’s showed off on his Instagram Story. Ciara, 34, and Wilson, 31, celebrated their third anniversary over the summer. They tied the knot in England in July 2016. The couple welcomed daughter Sienna Princess in April 2017, while Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Advertisement

The “Number 3” caption is very intentional as Wilson has leaned right into his “bonus dad” role, previously noting that young Future refers to him as “Papa.”

Advertisement

“I love being a mom,” Ciara told E! News in a 2015 interview. “It really comes first before everything now. Everything has just happened in perfect timing for me with my son. I felt like I needed to have him in reference to how he’s grounding me and putting things into perspective for me. It just kind of makes me not care so much about things. Like, I don’t sweat the small stuff anymore and I give that credit to my son.”



Congrats to the cutest couple!

