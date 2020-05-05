Numa Perrier Will Be Bringing Us 'Black Kink' With Toxic, an Upcoming TV Series Developed by MACRO

Numa Perrier attends “Jezebel” Los Angeles Premiere on January 15, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo : Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images for UTA and House of Numa )

Numa Perrier is inviting us to her “house,” and it’s going to be thrilling!

MACRO Television Studios has announced it is developing Toxic, a new er otic thriller television series created and executive produced by Numa Perrier. Perrier is set to write and direct the pilot via her House of Numa production banner.



Advertisement

Deadline’s Dino-Ray Ramos provided the scoop on what we should expect from the series, which seems intriguing:



Charles King’s media company inked the deal with the actress-writer-director for the series which will follow a seemingly everyday couple who thrives on pillow talk and erotic thrills. Subtle red flags become alarmingly dangerous as their relationship and future together spirals beyond control.

Advertisement

“I’m thrilled to go somewhere we haven’t gone before, taking a deep dive into a black relationship that starts as love and spirals out of control,” Perrier told The Root. “Everyday black couples can and do experience violence and emotional danger in everyday life... it’s a space I’ve wanted to explore for a long time. The team at MACRO said yes as soon as I pitched it—and were really into a black woman taking on this genre when normally it’s white men creating erotic thrillers about white couples. I, for one, and am a little bored with seeing white people have sex.”



This certainly goes in line with the passion Perrier clearly exudes in her work, especially as it comes to the sexual agency of black women and the tender touch with which she approaches a black girl’s sexuality.

Advertisement

“We are so thrilled to be working with Numa, a singular talent whose fresh voice and perspective offers a unique take on a genre that has been mostly male-dominated,” Marta Fernandez, President of MACRO Television Studios, said in a statement via Deadline. Fernandez will be overseeing the project along with Yira Vilaro, Director of Development at MACRO.



Along with Jezebel, which was acquired by ARRAY, Perrier also directed an episode of OWN’s Queen Sugar (“Skin Transparent”), guest-starred in a recurring role on Showtime’s SMILF and landed a deal with HBO.

