Now You Can Be Confused at Home for the Holidays—Tenet Releases on Digital, DVD and Blu-ray in December

TENET (2020) Photo : Warner Bros. Pictures

After weeks of release pushback followed by a timid domestic theatrical release, it looks like most of us will finally get to see Tenet and discuss how much we don’t get it. Then, watch 50 -11 more times and try to dissect it, though we still won’t fully get it.

As I expressed in my previous trailer roundup which included Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, I can’t really tell you what it’s about. I have yet to see the film (though, for those of you who have, I recommend reading contributor Ore Abiona’s review here at The Root), but it looks like my chance is coming soon. Tenet will be coming to Blu-ray, DVD, Digital and 4K on Dec. 15, just in time for the holidays. If you’re truly salivating to see the film, you can pre-order starting Nov. 15.



The film’s synopsis, provided to The Root via Warner Bros. Pictures:



Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.

Did that help you figure out the movie at all? Thought not.



For those of you who’d like a hard copy of the film, here are the details:



4K AND BLU-RAY AND DVD ELEMENTS Tenet 4K UHD Combo Pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features: Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet - An hour-long exploration of the development and production of the film as told by the cast and crew. BASICS 4K UHD Combo Pack $44.95 Blu-ray $35.99 DVD $28.98

Along with Washington, Tenet also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

