Nothing but Respect for My Queen: Queen Latifah to Star in End of the Road on Netflix

Queen Latifah attends Tribeca Talks and the Premiere of The Queen Collective Shorts - 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 26, 2019, in New York City Photo : Nicholas Hunt for Tribeca Film Festival ( Getty Images )

The “Princess of the Posse,” aka Dana Owens, aka Queen Latifah has been tapped to both star and executive produce in a new thriller for Netflix, End of the Road. According to Deadline, Millicent Shelton is also set to direct, making this her feature film debut. Shelton’s previous directing credits include music videos for Mary J. Blige, Aaliyah, and Salt-n-Pepa, as well as popular TV shows such as HBO’s Insecure, ABC’s Black-ish, NBC’s 30 Rock, and P-Valley on STARZ. Soul Food producer Tracey Edmonds will also produce with Mark Burg of Twisted Pictures and Brad Kaplan.



Advertisement

End of the Road “follows recently widowed Brenda who, after losing her job, drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.” Latifah will executive produce alongside Shakim Compere on behalf of Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment. The Newark, N.J. native recently portrayed Hattie McDaniel in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Hollywood. While there’s no official word yet on additional cast members or a potential premiere date, The Girls Trip star can be seen next in the upcoming Netflix sports drama Hustle with Adam Sandler, as well as the series reboot of The Equalizer for CBS, which will premiere directly after Super Bowl LIIV on February 7.

Advertisement

“I’m excited to share that @TheEqualizerCBS premieres on Sunday, Feb. 7th after the Super Bowl! You ready? #TheEqualizer #CBS,” Latifah wrote in an Instagram post last Friday. Fans will remember the original series starring Edward Woodward as Robert McCall, a retired intelligence agent with a mysterious past who uses the skills from his former career to exact justice on behalf of innocent people trapped in dangerous circumstances.

