Not Like This, Kanye: Yeezus Christ to Headline Massive Prayer Rally With Anti-LGBTQ Pastors and Activists

Kanye has some explaining to do.

Since abandoning secular music in favor of saving souls and rapping about Chick-fil-A, his crusade for Christ has garnered praise and acclaim from pastors like Adam Tyson to profiteers like Joel Osteen. And while he’s made plenty of new friends and bad music along the way, it appears that those associations have officially veered into problematic territory.



In what’s being billed as the “first epic evangelical stadium event of the decade,” the Chicago native will headline Awaken 2020, a massive prayer rally this weekend in Tempe, Ariz., according to the Daily News. But before you throw on your church clothes and prepare to slap the shit out of your favorite tambourine, you might wanna check out the highly questionable lineup that will be joining Yeezus Christ on stage.

From Complex:

Damn, Kanye. Is this what Jesus would do?



As to be expected, fans of the “Good Life” rapper are less than pleased with his latest affiliation.

“I can give him the benefit of the doubt, but I think it is disappointing (West) is going to associate himself with people like Lou Engle,” John Gimenez, a gay student at Arizona State University, told the Arizona Republic. “As someone who grew up listening to Kanye, only to see him embrace people who, if they had their way, would see people like me marginalized, is a very bitter feeling.”



Kanye has yet to address his decision to align with such controversial figures, but considering we’re talking about the same guy who exchanged friendship bracelets with Donald Trump, is anyone really surprised?