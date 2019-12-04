Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Movies

No Time To Die: Hell Yeah, Lashana Lynch Is a 00 Agent

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:THAT'S 00 AGENT NOMI TO YOU
2.3K
11
1
Lashana Lynch, in No Time To Die (2020)
Photo: Courtesy of United Artists Releasing, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

The name’s Lynch—Lashana Lynch.

The first official trailer for the next Daniel Craig-led James Bond franchise film No Time To Die has arrived.

Advertisement

The film’s synopsis, according to IMDb:

Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The trailer is packed with just the right amount of enticing action, but let’s talk about motherfucking Lashana, who portrays new agent Nomi. And not just any agent, a fucking 00 agent, bitches.

Advertisement

“You’re a 00?” Bond asks with the incredulous power of a 100 entitled hetero white men.

“Two years,” Nomi responds with the firm confidence of an excellent black woman annoyed by endless microaggressions.

Advertisement

Plus, look at her:

Advertisement

And we have a Jeffrey Wright sighting! Wright will be returning to the franchise as Bond’s old friend Felix Leiter. Coupled with other acting-ass-actors such as Rami Malek and Christoph Waltz, we are in for one hell of a ride.

As for what to expect in the upcoming franchise film, Entertainment Weekly reports Malek will be one of two villains named Safin. Waltz will be returning as supervillain Ernst Stavro Blofield, who last appeared in 2015’s Spectre.

Advertisement

Directed by Cary Fukanaga, No Time To Die also stars Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen.

Yeah, this looks cool as shit.

No Time To Die rushes into theaters April 10, 2020. You can watch the first official trailer below:

NO TIME TO DIE Trailer / James Bond 007 (YouTube)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Grapevine

Actress Lashana Lynch Talks Captain Marvel and Sharing That Black Folk 'I See You' Look With Samuel L. Jackson on Set

Lashana Lynch Responds to Shook, Not Stirred, Racists Reacting to Reports She'll Take Over 007 in Bond Franchise

No, Your Pretend Boyfriend of 10 Years Will Not Be the Next James Bond

About the author

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

TwitterPosts