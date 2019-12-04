No Time To Die: Hell Yeah, Lashana Lynch Is a 00 Agent

The name’s Lynch—Lashana Lynch.

The first official trailer for the next Daniel Craig-led James Bond franchise film No Time To Die has arrived.



The film’s synopsis, according to IMDb:



Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The trailer is packed with just the right amount of enticing action, but let’s talk about motherfucking Lashana, who portrays new agent Nomi. And not just any agent, a fucking 00 agent, bitches.

“You’re a 00?” Bond asks with the incredulous power of a 100 entitled hetero white men.



“Two years,” Nomi responds with the firm confidence of an excellent black woman annoyed by endless microaggressions.



Plus, look at her:

And we have a Jeffrey Wright sighting! Wright will be returning to the franchise as Bond’s old friend Felix Leiter. Coupled with other acting-ass-actors such as Rami Malek and Christoph Waltz, we are in for one hell of a ride.



As for what to expect in the upcoming franchise film, Entertainment Weekly reports Malek will be one of two villains named Safin. Waltz will be returning as supervillain Ernst Stavro Blofield, who last appeared in 2015’s Spectre.



Directed by Cary Fukanaga, No Time To Die also stars Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen.



Yeah, this looks cool as shit.



No Time To Die rushes into theaters April 10, 2020. You can watch the first official trailer below: