No Time for Fake Fur: A PETA Protester Tried to Step to Lil' Kim, but She Told Them to 'Back Up'

The spirit of Brooklyn was strong in a recent video where a PETA protester confronted Lil’ Kim, yelling at her to “stop wearing fur.”

In the video, the irate protester is charging at the rapper, but one thing becomes quickly apparent: This girl picked the wrong one (or maybe the right one). Despite the presence of security, Lil’ Kim charges forward herself, exclaiming, “Back up, back up” as a warning to the erratic white woman.

The animal rights organization is known for their direct and aggressive protesting methods, particularly when it comes to celebrities who have a reputation for wearing fur. PETA is also known for their racism comparison fetish, but I digress.

Fresh off of performing at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards (and receiving the BET Icon Award), Lil’ Kim commented on the incident with the protester, noting that she doesn’t have a problem with peaceful protesting, but it’s a whole different story once it becomes aggressive.



“I do not mind protesting,” Lil Kim told Nate Burleson of Extra TV in a recent interview. “I think you should definitely stand up for your right. I love, love animals… However, you do not take things into your own hands. You do not get aggressive. You do not jump into anyone’s space. Peaceful protests mean more than anything… Go ahead, PETA, keep doing what you do. I am supporting you from a distance if you’re not in my upper space trying to violate. At the end of the day, I understand what you are fighting for.”



Word. But, enough of all that; the Queen B has an upcoming album to look forward to. Her project, 9, will be released on Friday, Oct. 11.



“I get excited when I start to drop projects because I am letting out my inner talent. All the stuff I wanted to do,” she told Extra TV.



Check out the full interview with Extra TV below.



Lil’ Kim Reacts to PETA Protestors and Talks New Album / Extra TV (YouTube)



