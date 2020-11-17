No Ordinary People: John Legend to Host the 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards Special

John Legend attends The 2019 MAKERS Conference on February 7, 2019, in Dana Point, Calif. Photo : Rachel Murray for MAKERS ( Getty Images )

The international advocacy organization Global Citizen has recently announced its host for the 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards and it’s none other than one of our favorite philanthropic, phenomenal singers, John Legend.



In a press release sent to The Root, the Global Citizen Prize, which celebrates and honors leaders who are making extraordinary efforts to lift up the world’s most vulnerable and make the world a better place, is set to air on Saturday, December 19 on NBC. “I’m so excited to be returning as host of the Global Citizen Prize for the second year,” John Legend shared. “2020 has challenged all of us in many ways, and I’m proud to be celebrating leaders who are supporting vulnerable communities, working to end extreme poverty, and inspiring others to take action for change.”

This year’s awards include: Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Cisco Youth Leadership Award, and the Global Citizen Country Hero Award. Along with that, Global Citizen is also adding three additional awards: Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy, Global Citizen Prize for Culture & Education, and Global Citizen Prize for Activism. The first of which will honor a philanthropist, or philanthropic group, who has shown extraordinary leadership, stepping forward to accelerate their giving in support of the world’s biggest challenges and in pursuit of achieving the United Nations Global Goals. The second will recognize an individual or organization who has excelled in creating positive change through an artistic or educational endeavor. And the last will highlight an individual or organization whose activism has driven significant and exemplary impact for society at a local or global level.

The digital pre-show, hosted by Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans, will stream on Facebook and Twitter at 7:30 p.m.ET. The show will also be available to watch via streaming on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter immediately following its air on NBC. More info on specific awardees, hosts, and musical performances are forthcoming but as of now, the night is already shaping up to be quite...legendary. (Y’all know I had to put that in here somehow.)