No One, No One, No Onnnnnnnne Other Than Alicia Keys Will Be Hosting the 2020 Grammy Awards

It’s that time again—the biggest night in music will be kicking off the new decade with a familiar host!



In a press release, the Recording Academy announced that multi-Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys will be retur ning to host the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Keys took to Twitter on Thursday to excitedly announce the news, as well.

“At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as host of the Grammy Awards. Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music,” Keys said in a statement.



Plus, we have a save-the-date for the nominees announcement!



Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr. will announce the nominees in select categories on Nov. 20, starting at approximately 8:20 a.m. ET. You can catch a live-stream of the nomination announcement press conference at Grammy.com, as well as the Recording Academy’s official Facebook and Twitter pages. Plus, Gayle King and Keys will be announcing additional categories as part of a simulcast program on CBS This Morning.



“From Best New Artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades,” Dugan said about the 15-time-Grammy-winning artist. “Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host. Anything can happen, you don’t want to miss it!”

I’m Hosting the GRAMMYs...(Yes, Again) / Alicia Keys (YouTube)

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles and will broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

