No Cover, No Overpriced Bottle Service: DJ D-Nice Is Bringing Back Club MTV to 'Save The Music'

DJ D-Nice spins The 9th Annual Mark Pitts & Bystorm Ent Post BET Awards Celebration on June 23, 2019, in West Hollywood, California. Photo : Jerritt Clark ( Getty Images for Mark Pitts & Bystorm Ent )

Thanks to Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, we’ve gotten our fair share of club culture from the comfort of our homes as the persistent DJ has been pulling all-nighters for several weeks now.

Even though the routine rigamarole of being cooped up in our homes is wearing thin and we are antsy to go outside and engage in social activities, there are some things about the club experience that we don’t miss as much. Whether it’s the long lines, cover charge or the overpriced bottle service, our feet and wallets are resting a bit easier these days. Thankfully, at the virtual club, “everyone is a VIP.”



D-Nice and MTV are joining forces to revive the iconic Club MTV franchise to debut Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice. I mean, we all figured the popular DJ would at some point expand his beloved Club Quarantine that he’s been hosting on Instagram Live.



Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice Graphic : Courtesy of MTV

D-Nice will serve as executive producer of the event, which is not just for fun, but for a good cause, as well.



Per a press release sent to The Root:



As a part of the #AloneTogether campaign, fans will be encouraged to #DanceTogether and donate to benefit The Save The Music Foundation. The music education nonprofit is working rapidly to ensure students in underserved communities severely impacted by this pandemic, particularly New York, Los Angeles, Newark and New Orleans, have access to remote music education. All participants and viewers can donate by visiting savethemusic.org/dance or texting DANCE to 91999. MTV’s #AloneTogether is a global campaign that educates audiences on the importance of staying calm, connected and active while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Debuting in 1987, Club MTV was an American Bandstand-esque half-hour television show which showcased memorable performances from Salt-N-Pepa, MC Hammer, Vanessa Williams, Vanilla Ice, Paula Abdul and more.



By the way, if you need any inspiration to set up the club mood, you can pretty much model your house party after these guys:

The one-hour music event airs live Saturday, April 25th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, and will be simulcast across VH1 and MTV2. Plus, MTV will live-stream the event on Pluto TV for the first time ever.

