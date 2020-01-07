Nigerian Government Open to Granting Cardi B Citizenship, No Word if it Extends to the Rest Of Us

Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images )

Like many American citizens, the Iran crisis has rapper Cardi B feeling a little on edge. Over the weekend she expressed a desire to obtain her Nigerian citizenship to avoid any retaliation attacks.

As NME reports, the Nigerian government actually responded. After Cardi posted a tweet expressing her concerns and willingness to move to Nigeria, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of Diaspora in Nigeria, responded with this .

Advertisement

First of all, is Cardi B even Nigerian? Second of all, um , does that offer extend to the rest of us?

Look y’all , we might need to seriously consider a mass exodus. You don’t need me to tell you that things are a little wild in the country right now. We got an impeached president threatening to commit war crimes, a country threatening severe retaliation due to the aforementioned war crimes and a chunk of the population that is just totally chill with it. Maybe Cardi is on to something here.

Even if Nigeria doesn’t give us all the pass, there’s Ghana? The Year of Return looked lit, a little too lit if you asked The Root writer Damon Young but still, it’s an option on the table. Ludacris just got his Gabonese citizenship so that is certainly worth looking into. We got options.

Advertisement

This Presidency is getting messier than a Love and Hip-Hop reunion and with a Republican that clearly learned all the wrong lessons from Star Wars it’s not looking that hot for the country overall . Sure, we have folks like Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Stacy Abrams and Eric Holder fighting the good fight across the country. All I’m saying is it couldn’t hurt to have a backup citizenship just in case.