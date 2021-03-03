Niecy Nash Will Host the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards

Niecy Nash attends the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards on November 11, 2019. Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour ( Getty Images )

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards has found its fabulous host—Niecy Nash!

“I am so thrilled to be hosting this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, honoring the LGBTQ stories and images that change the world by growing acceptance and understanding,” actress-producer Nash said in a statement via the official press release sent to The Root. “My wife Jessica [Betts] and I are still thriving in newlywed bliss, and I’m looking forward to bringing that love and joy to GLAAD’s biggest night. Be ready for a surprise or two!”



More info about the ceremony from the press release:



The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally. The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka. GLAAD is also working with TikTok on a special recognition titled “TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year,” which is highlighting the TikTok creators who have taken LGBTQ visibility to new heights. Today, GLAAD & TikTok announced the creators nominated for the recognition, including: Denise & Ebony (@team2moms), Kyne (@onlinekyne), Crissa Jackson (@crissa_ace), Chris Olsen (@olsennchris), Ian Paget (@ianpaget_), Josh Helfgott (@joshhelfgott), Ve’ondre Mitchell (@veondre), Austin Chiang, MD MPH (@austinchiangmd), and Christine Marshall (@chrissycanthearyou). Until March 12, fans can vote for their favorite by visiting www.glaad.org/tiktok. The winner will be announced the night of the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony.

GLAAD recently announced its 198 nominees across 28 categories at the top of the year.

Nash had everyone buzzing this past fall when she dropped an array of gorgeous pics from her wedding ceremony and reception (which looked hella fun!), publicly sharing her marriage to singer Betts.



“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” Nash said back in September following her surprise wedding announcement, also noting that she chose not to use the term “coming out.” “I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”



Nash is having quite a week because Deadline announced on Tuesday that the Claws star had been cast in the upcoming Numa Perrier-helmed romantic comedy called The Perfect Find (based on the 2016 book of the same name by Tia Williams) starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers.



The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards will stream on GLAAD’s YouTube on Thursday, April 8 at 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT. For the first time ever, the virtual ceremony will also stream on Hulu on April 8 starting at 10pm ET. If you miss the night-of, don’t worry, you can still stream the ceremony via Hulu on-demand until the end of June!

