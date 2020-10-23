Niecy Nash in Talks to Host Daytime Talk Show

Photo : Rich Polk ( Getty Images )

Actress Niecy Nash already has one hell of a resume. The 50-year-old has shown us her comedy chops for years on shows like Reno 911!, Claws and Never Have I Ever. And of course, her roles on When They See Us and Mrs. America put her considerable dramatic talents on display. Now, the gifted entertainer is in line to host a daytime talk show, with CBS Television Distribution reportedly in talks with Nash about a potential syndicated gig.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a presentation for the potential series will be filmed in the near future. CTD is also behind The Drew Barrymore Show, which apparently is a thing!



This wouldn’t be the first time Nash has held down a hosting gig. She won a Daytime Emmy for her work hosting Style Network’s Clean House, and has also guest-hosted Today and Access Hollywood Live.



Advertisement

Nash will also join a talented but too-short roster of Black women who have hosted their own daytime talk shows solo. Wendy Williams and Tamron Hall currently have their own self-titled shows. Before them were Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer (who at 20 years old hosted the short-lived “Just Keke” in 2014), Tyra Banks, and the incomparable Oprah Winfrey.



If Nash and CTD finalize a deal, it will mark another highlight in what has been a true glow-up year for the actress, who married singer Carole Denise Betts in a surprise wedding this past August. Nash had never spoken publicly about her same-sex relationship before then.



Earlier this week, Nash responded to a fan who asked her how she felt about homophobic supporters turned off by her recent marriage.

Advertisement

“If I lost a fan because of who I love, then that wasn’t a real fan,” Nash wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post (h/t Essence). “Who/how I love has nothing to do with my art. I’m still a skilled, Emmy-nominated, award-winning actress.”

