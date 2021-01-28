Nicole Beharie Joins the Upcoming HBO Limited Series, Scenes from a Marriage Starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain

Nicole Beharie attends the “Miss Juneteenth” premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. Photo : Ernesto Distefano ( Getty Images )

Miss Juneteenth star and Gotham Award winner Nicole Beharie has been tapped in a new limited series adaptation from HBO, Scenes from a Marriage.

According to Deadline, Beharie is the latest addition to the cast and will appear in a supporting role alongside veteran actress Tovah Feldshuh and House of Cards’ Corey Stoll. Stars of the series Jessica Chastain and Ocar Isaac are also set to executive produce, as are co-creator and writer Hagai Levi, Michael Ellenburg for Media Res, Lars Blomgren (The Bridge), Daniel Bergman, Blair Breard and Amy Herzog. The limited series will also be produced jointly by Media Res and Endeavor Content. Directed by Levi, Scenes from a Marriage “re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.” The adaptation is based off the original limited series of the same name from Ingmar Bergman.

Beharie, who recently starred as Turquoise Jones in the Channing Godfrey People’s directed Miss Juneteenth, took home the award for Best Actress at the 2020 Gotham Awards earlier this month. She’s also up for a Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Female lead for her role and there are talks of her being a serious contender at this year’s SAG Awards as well. And until we know more about when to expect Scenes from a Marriage, you can peep the official movie description for Miss Juneteenth below and stream the critically acclaimed film now on various platforms.

Built like a bird, Turquoise Jones is a single mom who holds down a household, a rebellious teenager, and pretty much everything that goes down at Wayman’s BBQ & Lounge. Turquoise is also a bona fide beauty queen—she was once crowned Miss Juneteenth, a title commemorating the day slavery was abolished in Texas. Life didn’t turn out as beautifully as the title promised, but Turquoise, determined to right her wrongs, is cultivating her daughter, Kai, to become Miss Juneteenth, even if Kai wants something else.

Beharie’s previous credits include the Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere, the “Striking Vipers” episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror, Monsters & Men, 42 and Sleepy Hollow.

