Nicki Minaj's Baby Barb Is a Boy, and She's 'Madly in Love' With Him

Nicki Minaj attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020. Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs ( Getty Images )

It looks like Nicki Minaj’s baby is channeling his mama’s “Bedrock” verse opener with, “Let me think, I guess it’s my turn!”

Advertisement

According to Elle, Minaj reportedly gave birth this month, and while we don’t yet know the baby’s name, we do know one more thing that we didn’t know then—the baby’s gender!



On Thursday, Nicki subtly dropped the gender reveal along with sharing the notes she received attached to well wishes and gifts from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Beyoncé, Winnie Harlow and more.



Advertisement

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” Nicki captioned on IG. “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo [sic] boy in the whole wide world.”

Beyoncé’s note read, “”Onika, Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family” while the Wests wrote a simple and sweet, “Congrats! We love you!”



This summer, Nicki Minaj announced that she was expecting a baby with her husband Kenneth Petty, equipped with lavish and Minaj-worthy maternity shoot photos.

Advertisement

In June, Nicki confirmed on her show Queen Radio that she and Petty obtained their marriage license noting, “”We did get our marriage license. I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”



Advertisement

Congrats to Nicki!

