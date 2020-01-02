Nick Gordon, Ex-Partner of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead at 30 From Suspected Drug Overdose

Bobbi Kristina Brown (R) and Nick Gordon arrive at Tri-Star Pictures’ “Sparkle” premiere on August 16, 2012 in Hollywood, California. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Unfortunately, as we begin the new year, another tragedy linked to the Houston- Brown family has occurred. Nick Gordon, ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown (daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston) died at the age of 30 on Wednesday. Gordon’s death comes nearly five years after Brown was found unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015 and later died at the age of 22 after enduring six months in a coma.

According to People, Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr. confirmed Gordon died in Florida following a drug overdose. Sources told the Daily Mail that Gordon suffered a series of heart attacks and was rushed to Altamonte Springs Hospital, where he died.



“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr. told People in a statement. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.” Walker also posted a tribute to his brother on Facebook.

People further reports:



In response to Gordon’s death, Gordon’s lawyer Joe S. Habachy tells PEOPLE, “My heart is heavy today after learning that my long time client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty.” “While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential,” Habachy adds. “Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else,” Habachy continues. “My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

Though medical examiner office investigators weren’t able to determine the official cause of Brown’s death in 2015, her family blamed Gordon and accused him of giving her a “toxic cocktail.” Houston brought Gordon into the family as an orphan when he was 12 years old. Gordon wasn’t charged in the lawsuit case but was ordered to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate by an Atlanta judge, according to Associated Press.

