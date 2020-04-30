Nichelle Nichols NASA Documentary Given the Green Light for World Sales

Photo : Araya Diaz ( Getty Images )

Actress and singer Nichelle Nichols is well known for her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series and succeeding movies. But she isn’t only a science-fiction hero; she’s a hero in the real world of science as well. The documentary Woman In Motion chronicles Nichols’ fight to recruit NASA’s first astronauts of color. The documentary, which was shown in multiple film festivals late last year, is now set to be launched for world sales.

According to Deadline, Concourse Media has the world sales rights to Woman In Motion and will shop it at the Cannes virtual market in June.

“Woman in Motion is the story of how an artist empowered herself to empower others. It is about an actress who became a breaker of barriers,” Todd Thompson, who directed the documentary, said. “I am thrilled to share Nichelle’s story. She continues to be an inspiration to so many people around the world.”



After her time with Star Trek came to an end, Nichols volunteered her time to NASA in a special project aimed at recruiting female and minority astronauts. In the ‘ 70s and ‘ 80s, she helped recruit thousands, including the first American female astronaut, Dr. Sally Ride; the first African- American astronaut Guion Bluford; and Fred Gregory, the first black man to command a space shuttle.



“Science is not a boy’s game, it’s not a girl’s game. It’s everyone’s game,” Nichols said in a 2014 interview with CNN. “It’s about where we are and where we’re going. Space travel benefits us here on Earth. And we ain’t stopped yet. There’s more exploration to come.”



Women in Motion features commentary from scientists, artists and activists including Neil deGrasse Tyson, George Takei, Pharrell Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Martin Luther King III and Al Sharpton.



You can watch the trailer for the documentary below.