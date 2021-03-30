Newly Surfaced Elevator Footage Show Rappers Saweetie and Quavo in an Altercation Before Breakup

Screenshot : TMZ

Trigger Warning: This story contains instances of physical abuse and harm.

A newly released video of an altercation between rapper Saweetie and Migos’ Quavo is making the rounds on social media.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, TMZ released elevator footage from some time in 2020 that appears to show the then-lovebirds in a physical confrontation. In the minute-and-a-half long clip, you can see the “Icy” artist take a swing at Quavo, grab an orange Call of Duty case and attempt to get away. In an effort to retrieve the case from Saweetie, Quavo then pulls her by her arm, flinging her back into the elevator until they both fall to the floor. Saweetie remains on the floor until the end of the video but Quavo gets back on his feet, only turning to look back at her every so often instead of helping her up or checking to see if she’s OK. (He also has a Candid Camera moment after he realizes the camera did, in fact, catch all of that go down, but unlike the show—there were no smiles here.) The elevator then opens up and a gentleman is seen waiting on the other side, but he doesn’t get in.

Towards the end of the video, the pair arrive back at their original floor. Quavo steps off and places the orange case in the doorway until Saweetie is able to get back on her feet and slowly walk out of the elevator. Sources tell TMZ that the incident occurred at an apartment complex in North Hollywood that Saweetie was renting.

Just a few weeks ago, the “Tap In” artists revealed that she and the Migos rapper had split over alleged infidelity, writing in a tweet:

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isnt real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

She added, “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

Advertisement

In response, Quavo wrote in a pair of tweets: “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

Advertisement

He continued, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

The Root has reached out to reps for both Saweetie and Quavo and will update if they respond.