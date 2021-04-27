New York State Senate Officially Declares December 18 ‘DMX Day’

DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center on June 28, 2019 in New York City.

Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

In light of the recent death of beloved New York rapper Earl “DMX” Simmons, his home state has decided to set a day aside to honor his life and legacy.

Advertisement

According to The Fader, the New York State Senate declared December 18 as “DMX Day” which makes perfect sense as it coincides with the late artist’s birthday. The declaration was announced during the rapper’s private Homegoing Celebration on Sunday by community activists Erica Ford and Priscilla Echi.

“Our New York State Senate has called December 18 Earl “DMX” Simmons Day,” Echi said. “His lyrics were rapped on the Senate floor by Senator Jamaal T. Bailey who introduced a resolution in his honor. He also has proclamations from Mayor Spano and Mayor Shawn Patterson Howard.”

Senator Bailey remarked on the passing of DMX during his resolution proposal, saying in part:

“We used to commemorate Black Music Month and the last time we were able to do that was June 17, 2019. And I recall it vividly because we all got to speak about how music affects us. And DMX as an artist came around at a pivotal time for me. I was in high school. Mount Vernon born, Yonkers raised Earl Simmons. He affected the lives of so many people. [He] passed away far too soon at the age of 50. During that hospitalization, we prayed for him like he prayed on his music, like he prayed in his music. On every DMX album there was a word of scripture, there was a gospel track, there was something to show a connection in his faith. And we as his fans, his supporters, people that never met him but felt that we knew him tried to will him through it but we weren’t able to.”

He concluded, “In New York we have our own hip-hop royalty. He’s the Earl of Westchester County. He is DMX. He is one of the greatest hip-hop artists that we will ever know. Phenomenal actor. Phenomenal for the culture. Someone who gave us so much in the hip-hop generation. As a kid raised in hip-hop, I am grateful not just for the accomplishments that DMX has given, but I’m more happy about the impact that Earl Simmons left on the world. May he rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing.”

DMX is survived by his fifteen children. To watch a replay of his public memorial service, DMX: A Celebration of Life Memorial, visit DMX’s official YouTube.