New Year, New Semester: Grown-ish Returns for Mid-Season Debut on Freeform

Somebody break out the booze! It looks like fan-favorite Freeform series Grown-ish will soon be back on our screens following that crazy cliffhanger mid-season finale back in March. (Can you believe Zoey’s dropping out? Whew, chile. Kids these days, amirite?)

In a press release sent to The Root, the second half of season three will “follow the Cal U gang as they navigate the second half of junior year and begin to step out as adults into the real world. After dropping out to focus on her fashion career, Zoey (played by Yara Shahidi) wonders if life outside of Cal U is all it’s cracked up to be or if she still has some growing left to do.” In case you’ve forgotten (which I mean, you totally could have and I wouldn’t judge you if you did; this year’s been hella long and it still isn’t over yet), that “Cal U gang” is comprised of an eclectic group, namely Trevor Jackson, who stars as Zoey’s on-again-off-again love interest Aaron; Francia Raisa as Ana; Emily Arlook as Nomi; Jordan Buhat as Vivek; Luka Sabbat as Luca; Diggy Simmons as Doug and the dynamic singing duo ChloexHalle as Jazz and Sky, respectively.

Earlier this year, fans were stuck in limbo regarding when the season would resume. Thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic and subsequent production shutdown, Freeform postponed the return from this past summer to early 2021. Grown-ish, the first of the Black-ish spinoffs, is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. It’s also produced by ABC Signature under the helm of Disney Television Studios.



Grown-ish, which has also been renewed for season four, is currently available to stream now on Hulu and will return on January 21, 2021, at 8/7c.

