New Schmoney: Cardi B and Offset Closes Deal on Multi Million Dollar Atlanta Mansion with Wine Cellar, Plans for Steel Encased Gun Range

Offset and Cardi B. Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

It’s all about the money — or schmoney — for Cardi B and she doesn’t mind spending it.

As the year comes to a close, the hip hop diva, who raps about it often in her songs (mostly the one - titled “Money” - where she chants that “there’s nothing in this world that I like more than checks”) announced that she and her husband, Offset, closed a deal on a metro Atlanta mansion.



On Instagram, the Bronx, NY native posted walk-through videos of the home, sharing the news about the purchase of the 22,000-square-foot Buckhead home in Atlanta that includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four half-bathrooms.



According to Realtor.com, the estate is situated on 5.8 private acres and boast panoramic views of infinity pool & flat, 1800 bottle wine cellar, deep backyard, with a four car garage.

There’s even a room with steel walls that the recent Rap Album of the Year Grammy Award winner plans to use as a gun range, TMZ reported.

Offset, one third of Migos, was raised in nearby Lawrenceville and said he had plans to turn part of the basement into a recording studio.

The property was listed at $5.75 million by listing agents Molly Beery and Cia Cummings of Dorsey Alston Realtor.

Photo : Realtor.com

The couple’s realtor Brandi Hunter-Lewis shared her own photo with couple in front of a lit white Christmas tree on Instagram. “I thank you for trusting me with your biggest, most prized and valuable asset,” read part of her caption, which celebrated the duo for becoming homeowners.



Before closing big money real estate deals, Hunter-Lewis was a key part of two Final Four basketball teams for the University of Georgia. She is also the mother of rising college football star Jaden Hunter, who recently made news for transferring from the University of Georgia to Western Kentucky University.