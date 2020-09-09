New Report Claims Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion Because He "Was Just Too Drunk"

Photo : Roy Rochlin ( Getty Images )

It’s been nearly two months since Megan Thee Stallion was shot and subsequently hospitalized after a night out in Los Angeles. Last month during an emotional Instagram Live session, the chart-topping rapper told fans singer/rapper Tory Lanez was the one who pulled the trigger.

While some are interested in hearing his side of the story (as though shooting someone is ever justified), TMZ reportedly gained access to text messages between the two musicians after the incident, in which Lanez claims he did what he did because he was “just too drunk.” The site reports that the text was sent “roughly 15 hours” after the alleged altercation took place. Megan reportedly never responded to any of the texts Lanez sent (as she shouldn’t have).

“I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” the texts reportedly read. “I was just too drunk.”

He added, “nonetheless shit should have never happened and I can’t change what I did. I just feel horrible,” and repeated, “cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.” As The Root’s News Editor Monique Judge put it, b eing “just too drunk” is an excuse for getting sick in the car after a party—never for shooting someone.

Lanez was arrested on July 12 (the night of the incident) for possession of a concealed weapon; Megan required surgery to remove bullets from her feet. During a late-July Instagram Live session, the “WAP” rapper said that while being shot was “the worst experience of [her] life,” she is thankful that things weren’t worse, as the bullets missed tendons and ligaments.

While defending herself against naysayers in August, she revealed Tory Lanez was the one who shot her after an argument, but she’d stayed quiet when police arrived on the scene in order to protect him and the other people in the car.

“All this shit going on with the police? The police is shooting motherfuckers for anything,” she said, adding that during the incident, the police called to the scene were becoming more aggressive as they questioned her. “You think I’m about to tell the police that we—niggas, us Black people—got a gun in the car? You want me to tell them we got in a gun in a car so they can shoot all of us up...So I can get shot, you can get shot, she can get shot, he can get shot?”

Lanez has remained entirely mum about the allegations, save for comments regarding his allegedly plummeting Spotify listenership last week. Forbes reported that Lanez’s Spotify streams have dropped 8 percent since news of his alleged involvement in the shooting incident was made public. After the Forbes report made the rounds and hip-hop sites began circulating the news, Lanez reportedly slid into HotNewHipHop’s Twitter DMs, writing that he has “27 million monthly listeners on Spotify currently.”