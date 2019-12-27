New Netflix Special Documents Kevin Hart Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish Photo : Associated Press

For the first time, Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, publicly opens up about his cheating scandal in the new Netflix docuseries, Kevin Hart: Don’t F—k This Up, which premieres today on the streaming service.



The six-part series recounts some of Hart’s most public blunders, including the 2019 Oscars debacle and the infamous 2017 cheating scandal.

In 2017, Hart cheated on his then-very pregnant wife during a trip to Las Vegas. Although video footage of the incident confirmed that what Hart did in Vegas didn’t, in fact, stay in Vegas, he initially refused to admit to it publicly. Eventually, he confessed to the incident on his Instagram account.

In the docuseries, Parrish candidly explains how she learned about the affair, how she felt, and why she decided to stay:



“How I found out was a DM. I don’t know who it was, sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman. I was pregnant at the time. I was about 7-8 months pregnant, I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him crying, I’m like, pissed. Right then and there I kept saying, ‘How the f—k did you let that happen?’”

In the series, Hart discusses how he let it happen and what he learned from the affair. “You can think you got it all together. Something stupid can happen that can take it all away like that,” he said.

This Netflix special promises to deliver the tea and possibly boost the public’s empathy and support for the entertainer who, despite all the controversy, remains America’s favorite comedian.