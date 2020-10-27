Netflix's Colin in Black & White Finds Its Kaepernick

Image : Netflix

In July, we reported that Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay were combining superpowers to develop Colin in Black & White, a new Netflix limited series which “will focus on Kaepernick’s formative high school years, lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today.” And today comes the news that the highly-anticipated, six-episode series has found its lead.



Per a Netflix press release provided to The Root:

Jaden Michael will star as a young Colin Kaepernick during his formative high school years in Colin in Black & White. Michael’s past credits include Todd Haynes’ drama Wonderstruck, Baz Lurhmann’s critically acclaimed, The Get Down, and the indie feature, Custody alongside Viola Davis and Ellen Burstyn. Most recently, Michael starred in the lead role in Lorne Michaels’ comedy, Vampires vs. The Bronx.

Shoutout to the casting director because the resemblance between Michael and Kaepernick is uncanny.

Aside from Kaepernick and DuVernay’s input, Emmy Award nominee Michael Starrbury will write and serve as an executive producer. And because every good TV series has a narrator, Kap will be fulfilling those duties himself.

According to Netflix, Colin in Black & White “will provide an introspective look at Kaepernick’s adolescent years as a Black teen growing up with a white adopted family” and provide context into “his journey to become a great quarterback.”

“I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life,” Kaepernick tweeted on Tuesday. “I can’t wait for the world to see @ItsJadenMichael be an all-star on @netflix #ColinInBlackAndWhite @ava”

The rest of us can’t either.

No word on a release date, but once it’s confirmed, we’ll be sure to provide an update.