Netflix Will Be the Blues in Your Left Thigh and the Funk in Your Right—Here's What's New and Black in November 2019

We’ve set our clocks back and our streaming services black. Netflix is serving more Strong Black Lead content for November to go with your sweet potato pie!

Thanks to Netflix, we can now all watch Love Jones as a family on Twitter and argue about whether Darius’ moves were stalkerish or romantic. The film dropped on the popular streaming platform at the top of the month, along with other black-ass content such as Cleopatra Jones, Paid In Full, Sparkle, Superfly and more.



For the stage-to-screen adaptation lovers, American Son also dropped on November 1. Directed by Tony Award-winning Kenny Leon and based on the acclaimed Broadway play, American Son “tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Emmy-nominee Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station.” If you’re missing Washington’s lip quiver now that Scandal is done, this one’s for you.

If you are into documentaries like me, you’ll love the addition of Listen Up: The Lives of Quincy Jones and Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (both now streaming).



Later on in the month (Nov. 28), Netflix is diving into the holiday originals pool with Holiday Rush, which follows the story of “a widowed radio DJ and his four spoiled kids [who] need to tighten their belts and pull together when their life of luxury turns lean just before Christmas.” The film stars Romany Malco, Sonequa Martin-Green, Darlene Love, Deon Cole and La La Anthony.



Plus, shoutout to young rising filmmaker Phillip Youmans, who made history at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival with his feature, Burning Cane. The film was recently acquired by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY. It’ll be dropping on Netflix on November 6.



‘Til next month! (Just one more this year! Can you believe it?! Probably not, as this year took 10 years to end.)