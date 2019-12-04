Netflix Is Playing for Our Hearts With Love & Basketball and More Blackness in December 2019

It’s the last month of the year and what better way to peace-out the year 2019 than with some black ass content?

Double or nothin’, Netflix is adding Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Love & Basketball. The film’s stars, Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps joined in on the excitement by announcing via video. Both expressed how significant it was that it’s been almost 20 years since the film was released (April 2000).

“It makes me excited because Monica Wright was my first Strong Black Lead,” Lathan recalled, noting fans still come up to her today to tell her how much they love her in the film.

“What better way to spend the holidays than to watch a film centered on black love?” Epps, who portrayed Quincy McCall, asked.

Love & Basketball is one of my favorite films (and creative inspirations) so I’m definitely geeked about this. And yes, we can still argue about that Monica/Quincy curfew scene today. To this day!

To This Day! Gif : GIPHY

This month is especially rich because the line-up also includes Malcolm X and Class Act! Plus, if you want to relive how incredibly fierce Aaliyah was as a vamp, get into The Queen of the Damned. And sure, even Halle Berry admits Catwoman was a hot ass mess, but the fact Strong Black Lead added it anyway for the culture is something I have to respect.

Because Netflix never skimps on the comedic content, you can get your fix with Tiffany Haddish: Black Bar Mitzvah and Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (drops Dec. 6). And for those of you who believe cancel culture is real and thriving, I’m here to give you the Santa Claus speech and tell you that making profitable comedy specials addressing that one time you were canceled is the true triumph because Kevin Hart: Don’t Fuck This Up is dropping on Dec. 27.



I swear, Strong Black Lead is pretty much curating the blackest version of the Disney vault with all of this content.

That rounds out this year, so I’m looking forward to what they shake the table with in 2020. Have a strong and black holiday season, y’all!

