Netflix Is Not Fooling Around With Its New Black Content in April 2021

Concrete Cowboy; Zero; Thunder Force; Yasuke Photo : Netflix

Do you already have a headache from reading various articles that you thought were real—only to be reminded that it’s April Fools’ Day and every shock tweet or news is a whole-ass lie? Well, I hope I can ease your tension with this next lineup from Netflix’s Strong Black Lead! Thankfully, this is not a joke.

Kicking off April is Concrete Cowboy, which hits Netflix on April 2. The Root recently spoke with cast members Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome, Lorraine Toussaint and Cliff “Method Man” Smith about the moment they realized there were Black American cowboys.



Check it out here:

Did you know Octavia Spencer is going to be a superhero? Well, she is...along with Melissa McCarthy in Thunder Force, which premieres April 9. Women in Comedy? Assemble!



Season 2 of The Circle (which I’ve become obsessed with during the lockdown) is returning on April 14 and I hope we get someone as funny and endearing as Seaburn. Also dropping on the 14th is Jamie Foxx’s new show (produced by his daughter Corinne Foxx) Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!



The Root first reported on the first-ever Netflix scripted series with Afro-Italian protagonists way back in the olden days (OK, it was just July 2019, but 2020 took 50-11 years to come and go) and it’s finally here! Zero drops on April 21.



Also in 2019, you may recall The Root reported on a potential live-action movie starring Chadwick Boseman about Japan’s first African samurai called Yasuke. Tragically, we lost Boseman in August 2020, though it looks like there is another Yasuke project. No, it is not to replace the previously announced project—this one is animated. Yasuke is voiced by LaKeith Stanfield.

That’s all for now! I’ll see you in May. Actually, I’ll continue seeing you in the month of April because this is a daily job, but you get my drift!



Here’s the full Strong Black Lead content lineup for the month of April:



