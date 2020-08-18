Netflix Announces Family Book Series Hosted by Marley Dias; Cast Includes Lupita Nyong'o, Marsai Martin, Tiffany Haddish and Common

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (2020) Photo : Courtesy of Netflix

Turn the page and get into this news! Netflix has announced it will debut Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, a new young children and family series hosted by author and activist Marley Dias!

The 2019 Young Futurist honoree and founder of 1000 Black Girl Books will also executive produce the 12-episode series, which will feature “prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children’s books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience.” Jesse Collins Entertainment (Rhythm + Flow) will produce.



“I am so excited to be the host of Bookmarks! The work I do with #1000BlackGirlBooks exists in the literary space, and I am so happy to promote diversity and tell stories of girls like me through a new medium,” Dias told Variety in a statement.



Here are the deets, via Netflix’s scoop to The Root:

Cast featured: Marley Dias (Host and Executive Producer), Karamo Brown, Grace Byers, Common, Misty Copeland, Tiffany Haddish, Marsai Martin, Caleb McLaughlin, Lupita Nyong’o, Kendrick Sampson, Jill Scott and Jacqueline Woodson Books featured: ABC’s For Girls Like Me, Anti-Racist Baby, Brown Boy Joy, Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut, Firebird, I Am Enough, I Am Perfectly Designed, I Love My Hair, Let’s Talk About Race, Pretty Brown Face, Sulwe, The Day You Begin, We March

That’s quite an exciting cast and a great variety of books to start! Episodes will be short and sweet at around 5 minutes each.

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices debuts on Netflix on Sept. 1. Save the date! In fact, bookmark it.



