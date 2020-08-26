Netflix and Chill at a Social Distance: Danielle Brooks, Asante Blackk and Mike Colter to Star in Isolation Anthology Series

Photo : Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE ( Getty Images ) , Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , Amy Sussman/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

We typically chill with Netflix, but this is no time to chill—this is not a drill! We have more quarantine content coming up!

On Wednesday afternoon, Netflix announced their new series based on the concept of self-isolation and quarantine, aptly titled Social Distance.



Here’s the scoop, from the press release sent to The Root:



Set in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Social Distance is an eight-part anthology series that showcases the power of the human spirit in the face of uncertainty and isolation. Each standalone episode is told through a virtual lens and captures the unique emotional experience of being forced apart by circumstance and having no choice but to communicate remotely and rely on technology to maintain any sense of connection. Through these varied and deeply human stories, Social Distance aims to provide some much-needed catharsis during a tumultuous time while also capturing a snapshot of this singular moment in history. Conceived, cast and executed entirely remotely during quarantine, Social Distance is created and executive-produced by showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham and executive-produced by Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick and Jenji Kohan.

“Many of these stories required casting actors who were quarantined with other actors,” Graham said in a statement. “That hurdle seriously hindered our options and so casting non-actors was sometimes essential. It was definitely a roll of the dice, but thankfully, we were thrilled to discover that talent really does breed talent. These family members may not have had aspirations to be in front of the camera when we first started, but they should all quit their day jobs immediately.”



In the debut promo, I spy some Black-ass stars such as Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black), Asante Blackk (When They See Us) and Mike Colter (Luke Cage).

Social Distance promo / Netflix (YouTube)

“Heyyy, everybody, everybody hey,” Brook s says in a hilariously awkward tone for the series’ promo.



But that’s not all! At the end of the promo, several contact avatars pop up and I spot Lovie Simone (Selah and the Spades), Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us) and Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton).



As expected, quarantine content is on the rise as we adjust to the lockdown life during the global pandemic. That includes Hollywood, as industry insiders have to shift things around in regards to how they produce content. Everyone has to be creative! Freeform recently debuted their version, Love in the Time of Corona, and HBO has Coastal Elites coming up in September.



So with this new Netflix joint, I’m definitely expecting more studios and platforms to join in on the trend. Social Distance drops this fall on Netflix.



