Nas, Swae Lee Among Artists to Perform During 48-Hour Livestream Festival Music Lives: 'We’ll Unite Our Global Village With Music'

The emergence of COVID-19 has forced the music industry to adapt to unprecedented circumstances, and with virtual entertainment establishing a new normal, it only makes sense that LiveXLive Media is joining forces with social media juggernaut TikTok for a massive music festival.



Billboard reports that this 48-hour extravaganza, Music Lives, will feature more than 35 artists and include familiar faces like Nas, Swae Lee and Trippie Redd performing in isolation from their living rooms, backyards and private studios. The festival will also benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance to music professionals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.



But Music Lives isn’t solely focusing on music, as Billboard notes that it will “also host quarantine-relevant programming tied to wellness, mindfulness, and health safety,” in addition to providing self-care tips from leading experts and artists.



“The world, including the music industry, has been turned on its head over the past six weeks,” Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLivem said in a statement. “Community and connection are at the heart of live music and it’s our mission with Music Lives to bring that heart to the comfort of people’s homes around the world during this time of ‘social distancing.’ It’s uncertain how long these circumstances will last and this multi-day, multi-genre festival can become more than a one-and-done event to an extended period of meaningful programming. Together with TikTok and these incredible artists, we’ll unite our global village with music.”



While the performance schedule has yet to be announced, Music Lives kicks off on April 17 and will be available on LiveXLive’s website, the LiveXLive app, TikTok and LiveXLive’s TikTok account.