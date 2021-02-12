9 Movies Embodying the Diversity of Black Love Across Decades

Image : Southside With You

‘Twas the Friday before Valentine’s Day

And all through the house

Not a creature was stirring

Because we cannot go out.

*Sigh* It’s Valentine’s Day again. I am a total romantic and have Valentine’s Day traditions dating back five years that I can’t do because my favorite restaurant is closed—for safety reasons—and I refuse to ever set foot in a movie theater again.

This can be a good thing, though, considering Valentine’s Day falls directly in the middle of Black History Month and celebrating Black love is of the utmost importance. Because we have been stuck inside for far too long, we haven’t had as much of a chance to love our divine Blackness and the divine Blackness of others. The end of 2020 brought us Sylvie’s Love, boasting a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and rave reviews from critics everywhere. Last Valentine’s Day, Stella Meghie’s The Photograph, a love story centered around family and connecting with one’s roots, premiered. The fact that these movies came out within less than a year from each other blows my mind, but that’s not the point.

This year, I want to honor movies I love that paved the way for Black love to be appreciated across the silver screen—and maybe even throw in a kids’ film. Types of love across all people—from romantic love to friendship and family love—are represented in these films and make for a perfect addition to your night in this coming Sunday.