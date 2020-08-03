Mo-to-the! What's New and Black on Netflix in August 2020

Moesha (1996-2001) Screenshot : CBS Television Distribution/YouTube

It’s August, which means we’re in the last full month of summer (spoiler alert: it doesn’t really slap during a lockdown), and we have more strong blackness coming to Netflix.

So, we already announced the smorgasbord of 90s/00s content that will be coming to Netflix.

Here’s a reminder that Netflix is serving the goodness in portions, not all at once. After all, too much can lead to ‘itis. So, for this month, we’re getting Moesha and The Game (Seasons 1-3). Moesha is now streaming (I see some of y’all already started this weekend) and The Game will be dropping on Aug. 15. So yeah, I expect to read some juicy Black Twitter commentary on how horrible Moesha (Brandy) is or how Girl Melanie (Tia Mowry) slapped the shit out of Derwin (Pooch Hall) when she saw he was cheating.



The 2000s are a theme here because we have National Security starring Martin Lawrence and The Brothers (starring literally every popular Black male actor of the 90s… or um, Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley, Bill Bellamy and Shemar Moore) currently streaming. Also, currently streaming is Prison Song, which is a 2001 film starring Q-Tip and...fun fact, this was Mary J. Blige’s acting debut. Mary J. Blige as in “now known as Oscar-nominated actress Mary J. Blige (for Mudbound).”



Then, there’s Project Power starring Jamie Foxx, which if you haven’t already seen the trailer for this upcoming movie, I got you on that too!

Scary Movie 5 releases on Netflix on Aug. 12, which I really forgot just how many Scary Movie films there have been in the franchise. I’m not even sure if I’ve seen this one. I guess I’ll find out after the 12th!



You can check out the full lineup of Strong Black Lead content below.



‘Til next month!

