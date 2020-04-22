Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Missy Elliot's 'Cool Off' Visuals Provide the Perfect Cure For Your Quarantine Blues

Jay Connor
Screenshot: Missy Elliot (YouTube)

While Missy Elliot’s latest body of work, 2019’s Iconology, failed to capture our attention, she’s been hitting us in the head with dope visual after dope visual since the EP’s August release. And if you thought a global pandemic would prohibit her from continuing to do so, you have much to learn about the 48-year-old’s commitment to her craft.

In the new video for her latest single “Cool Off,” Missy delivers more trademark quirk as she assumes the role of a dancing sculpture that’s caught up in the livest museum dance party I’ve probably ever seen. And if multi-colored neon tracksuits are your thing, there’s plenty of 80’s nostalgia too.

Even Janet Jackson approves.

It’s also safe to assume that with its fiery chants and contagious energy, that Missy has her sights set on becoming the latest TikTok craze.

The Daniel Russell-directed “Cool Off” clip follows videos from Iconology’s “Why I Still Love You,” “DripDemeanor” and the pulsating “Throw It Back.” In 2019, Missy became the latest recipient of MTV’s Video Vanguard Award for her unparalleled contributions and impact on both pop culture and the music video medium.

“This Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me,” the four-time Grammy Award Winner said during her acceptance speech. “I have worked diligently for over two decades. And I never thought that I would be standing up here receiving this award. So it means so much to me. I promise you it doesn’t go unnoticed that the support and love that y’all [have] shown me over the years.”

Check out “Cool Off” below and keep an eye out for Teyana Taylor reprising her museum guide role from “DripDemeanor” and touting the Virginia native as “the greatest, most timeless woman of all time.”

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

