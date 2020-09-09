The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
'Midnight Train' to IG Live: Gladys Knight Verzuz Patti LaBelle Is Happening Because 'Somebody Loves You, Baby'

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:singing 'on my own' during lockdown
singing 'on my own' during lockdownpatti labellegladys knightverzuzapple musicinstagraminstagram liveig liveblack twitterauntiesweet potato piechicken and waffles
293
1
Save
Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle at the 2007 BET Awards on June 26, 2007, in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images (Getty Images)

“If only you knew” that this would happen...because “neither one of us” was expecting this!

On Tuesday evening, the official Verzuz account tweeted that the next upcoming event will feature Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle!

“The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for!” the account tweeted, urging all fans to dress up in their “Sunday’s best.”

Imagine the epic storytime that will go down! We thought Brandy and Monica were full of shade; imagine this pair of OGs showing us how it’s really done—even if it’s not toward each other (the two are longtime friends).

This is iconic! In fact, when I first saw the graphic, I thought somebody’s cousin had thrown something together because I truly couldn’t believe it. I wasn’t alone in that sentiment, either.

Speaking of being alone, the sense of community on Black Twitter jumped out as everyone expressed just how excited they were for this to happen.

We talked about what we’re going to wear…

...what we’re going to eat…

...and the rest of the shenanigans that will undoubtedly ensue.

So, save the date and prepare to watch on Instagram Live or Apple Music, whichever your preference. Gladys Knight Verzuz Patti LaBelle goes down for “One Night Only” on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Now, I’ll just be sitting here awaiting a call from my mama, who previously had no interest in joining any social media, asking me how I “set up that Instagram y’all use.”

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

DISCUSSION

texan2203
Texan2203

I saw this and thought it was fake too.  Hell yes I’ll be watching this.  