Michelle Obama Is Making Potato Salad and Much More With New Netflix Show, Waffles + Mochi

Michelle Obama in Waffles + Mochi (2021) Photo : Courtesy of Netflix

Y’all hungry? Well, Michelle Obama is whipping up something extra special and delicious on Netflix.

The former (and forever) First Lady dropped a sneak peek of her upcoming show, Waffles + Mochi on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

“I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I’m excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world,” Mrs. Obama tweeted of the show. Both she and Barack Obama are serving as executive producers, as part of their multi-year production deal with the popular streaming service.



Here’s the scoop on the upcoming show, according to Netflix’s press release sent to The Root:



Once upon a thyme, deep in The Land of Frozen Food, lived two best friends named Waffles and Mochi with one shared dream: to become chefs! The only problem? Everything they cooked was made of ice. When these two taste-buddies are suddenly hired as the freshest employees of a whimsical supermarket, they’re ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime. With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities. Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

OK, this sounds absolutely adorable. Plus, it’s really dope to see some Black representation among the puppeteers, including Diona Elise Burnett (Steve the Mop and voice of Magicart) and Taleia Gilliam (Shelfie).



The food concept has me wondering though , is Mrs. Obama putting her foot in some macaroni and cheese? (If so, hopefully, it’s less controversial than that other Netflix project.) Will she be bringing some trustworthy potato salad to the function while traveling with Waffles and Mochi? Will Waffles and Mochi get in trouble with Mama Obama for not taking out the chicken to thaw since they’re so used to frozen food?



Advertisement

Michelle Obama in Waffles + Mochi (2021) Photo : Courtesy of Netflix

As y’all know, the Becoming author is about that healthy eating life, so I’m sure vegetables will be involved in every meal, regardless.



Advertisement

Waffles + Mochi drops on Netflix on March 16.

