Michael Strahan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Michael Strahan attends the Haute Living Celebration of Michael Strahan With Zenith Watches on March 8, 2019 in New York City. Photo : Eugene Gologursky for Haute Living ( Getty Images )

Co-host of Good Morning America and pro football hall-of-famer Michael Strahan has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

People reports that Strahan has been noticeably absent from the early morning ABC show and that he is currently self-quarantining in his home. On Thursday’s Good Morning America, colleagues Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Amy Robach addressed his absence at the start of the broadcast.

“We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week,” Roberts started off. “He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID and is at home, quarantining right now.”

Advertisement

Stephanopoulos added, “So many of you have reached out to him and asked about him and he says, ‘Thank you,’ for the concern and well wishes. He’s also feeling well and looking forward to being back here shortly. You should know that all of us here —both in front of the camera and behind the scenes—have been cleared by Disney to be here after contact tracing and following CDC guidelines.”

Strahan has also been doing football analysis remotely on the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show, reportedly so as not to conflict with his GMA shooting schedule; he again appeared from his home last Sunday ahead of the NFC Championship game. Since retiring from the New York Giants following the 2007 season, Strahan has been a regular face as a part of Fox Network’s NFL coverage. In 2012, he and co-host Kelly Ripa successfully took over the morning slot on NBC with Live! with Kelly & Michael, later joining the Good Morning America crew in 2016. In addition to his daytime duties, he also hosts the ABC primetime game show, The $100,000 Pyramid, which filmed its latest season over the 2020 summer.

There has been no official word yet on when Strahan will return.