Michael Jordan Will Reportedly Make Millions in Proceeds from ESPN's The Last Dance and Donate Every Dime to Charity

Photo : ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT ( AFP via Getty Images )

When you’re worth billions of dollars, people love to tell you what you should do with your money in order to improve society . But when it comes to living legend Michael Jordan, he apparently has a pretty good idea on where his proceeds from ESPN’s wildly-popular docuseries, The Last Dance, should go: to charity.

Advertisement

As Forbes reports, H is Airness will be going the philanthropic route when it comes to spending the millions of dollars in proceeds he’d otherwise collect from The Last Dance, which chronicles his final season with the Chicago Bulls.

From Forbes:

$0: The amount Jordan will bank from The Last Dance. He’s donating his entire share of the proceeds, which should reach at least $3 million to $4 million, to charitable causes.

Advertisement

There’s been no word on which charities the six-time NBA champ has in mind, but presumably, at least some of that money will go toward a cause that’s become increasingly popular in recent weeks: saving Teddy Riley from himself providing financial relief to those impacted by COVID-19.

Since retiring from the NBA in 2003, Jordan has involved himself in a number of charitable foundations. In October, the Charlotte Hornets unveiled the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic to provide “vital access to care” to individuals who are uninsured or underinsured in the Charlotte area.

Maybe he’s not such a “horrible guy” after all.

The third and fourth installments of The Last Dance are scheduled to air on ESPN this Sunday, April 26.