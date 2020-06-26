Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society and Amazon Studios Launch Nostalgic Drive-In Series Highlighting Black and Brown Film

Michael B. Jordan speaks onstage at a Screen Talk during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival on October 06, 2019, in London, England. Photo : John Phillips ( Getty Images for BFI )

I am totally one of those people who believe the movie theater experience is special. Other than the primary fear and worry about my health and the health of my family and friends, I’ve been struggling with the fact that movie theaters aren’t currently accessible to me.

Though the concept has largely been phased out, drive-ins seem to be making a valuable comeback. I’ve already written about my first drive-in experience.



Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society (along with his marketing arm 8788) and Amazon Studios are teaming up to launch a drive-in theater series, showcasing previously released films that highlight Black and Brown creators and actors. Outlier is known as one of the first production companies to implement an inclusion rider.



Curated by Jordan, Amazon Studios will host double-features every other week starting Wednesday, July 1 through the end of August.



“With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow,” Jordan said in a statement in a press release obtained by The Root. “Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country.”

“When Michael and our friends at Outlier proposed this idea, we instantly agreed there was no better time to celebrate these inspired films featuring diverse stories while bringing communities together to share in the experience” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios said in a statement. “Drive-in theaters offer a unique experience in that they provide an inspiring and joyful communal experience while still maintaining safe social distance. A special thanks to our friends and colleagues at Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Disney, Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures.”



Patrons will get to make a whole movie night out of it, including the necessary movie snacks. Screenings will feature concessions stands with Black- and Brown-owned businesses Path Water, Pipcorn Popcorn and Partake Cookies.

Plus, each week will present a specific theme:



Movies to make you fall in love: Love & Basketball (Warner Bros. / New Line) Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.) Movies that make you proud: Black Panther (Disney) Creed (Warner Bros.) Movies to inspire your inner child: Hook (Sony Pictures) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures) Movies to make you open your eyes: Do The Right Thing (Universal) Get Out (Universal) Movies to make you laugh: Coming to America (Paramount Pictures) Girls Trip (Universal)

Participating cities and establishments are as follows:



Vineland Drive-In – Los Angeles, CA Overlook Drive-In – New York, NY Solano Twin Drive-In– San Francisco, CA Sacramento Drive-In 6 – Sacramento, CA Las Vegas 6 Drive-In – Las Vegas, NV Shankweiler’s Drive-In – Philadelphia, PA Galaxy Drive-In – Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Showboat Drive-In – Houston, TX Ford Wyoming Drive-In – Detroit, MI Springmill Drive-In – Cleveland, OH South Drive-In Twin – Columbus, OH Jesup Drive-In Twin – Savannah, GA Bengies Drive-In – Baltimore, MD Ocala Drive-In – Orlando, FL Parkway Drive-In – Knoxville, TN Midway Twin Drive-In – Cleveland, OH Glendale Drive-in – Phoenix, AZ Transit Drive-In – Buffalo, NY Badin Drive-In – Charlotte, NC Monetta Drive-In – Augusta-Aiken, SC

“A Night at the Drive-In” starts on July 1 and will end on August 25. To check out upcoming showtimes and to purchase tickets, head to amazonscreenings.com.



