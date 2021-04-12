Mic Drop: Welcome to the Party

Doja Cat – Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) Image : YouTube

Where the party at?

Clearly, it’s in this week’s new releases because each is a lyrical, melodic and funky bop that gives us a lively look into the artist’s creative capacity. Of course, these parties are primarily still taking place in our living rooms and blasting through our headphones, but it’s a party nonetheless. Music has been a component of joy for quite some time and since we’re now all itching for some serotonin, it’s imperative to find the music—and listen to the music—that makes us happiest. There is the Prince party I’ll be throwing once the full album Welcome 2 America comes out in July, but for now, I’ll stick with the newly-released-from-the-vault song and have that dance party all on my own.

Canadian scientist turned DJ Jayda G dropped her latest track “All I Need”—which is honestly all I need to get me in the mood for summer and possibly pull out the VHS camera that has been gathering dust on my shelf. The upbeat and dizzying—but in a good way—video gives off the happy sort of feeling and joy that will pull us through for the rest of the summer. Speaking of, Charm La’Donna’s debut album La’Donna gives off all of the hot girl summer vibes, especially with her new song and video, “Palm Trees.”

Tierra Whack takes us out of this world in “Link” as she partners with Lego and some young friends to build a spaceship, vibrant landscape and connections with those around her. And unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard about the dreamy Doja Cat and SZA collab “Kiss Me More.” The ethereal video is magic and humor in all shades of pink and Afrofuturist gondola rides. Need I say anything more?