Mic Drop: Throw Open Your Doors and Windows, Spring Bangers Are Here

Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open” Screenshot : YouTube

Spring has sprung, and so have a bunch of artists who have been fairly “hush-hush” during the last year. I guess we can give them a pass since we were in a global panorama, but now that the weather is getting warmer and the clothing layers are lessening, artists are coming out with a bang.



The Anderson .Paak/Bruno Mars collab was something that I didn’t know I needed, yet here I am, making up about 100,000 of the views on the “Leave the Door Open” video. If you need more (which clearly I do), .Paak, Mars and Silk Sonic will be releasing their full album later this year—hopefully in time for Hot Girl Summer 2 .

You know who else is giving us Hot Girl Summer vibes? Chika. Her new EP, “Once Upon a Time,” is a combination of her sultry vocals mixed with her expert rap skills, giving us a dynamic mix of music that can be played on a loop. The EP embodies fairy tales and has a chill yet very danceable quality.

With all of the biopics that have been released in 2021, it is no surprise there are more covers and interpretations of iconic tracks from artists such as Aretha Franklin and Jackie Wilson. Cynthia Erivo portrays Franklin in an upcoming National Geographic miniseries titled Genius: Aretha.

SZA has also been showing off her pole (and mushroom) dancing skills in “Good Days,” but I’ll let you decide where that fits in the “bangers for spring” lineup.