Mic Drop: These 10 New Songs Are All Over the Map of Love

Kelly Rowland – Black Magic Screenshot : YouTube

Now that we have officially entered the second half of Black History Month and made it past Valentine’s Day, it looks like some of our favorite Black musicians decided it was time to let the world know what type of love they’re feeling—and on these new tracks, they seem to be in their bag!

Now don’t get me wrong, Nasty C and Ari Lennox detail a beautiful love story about long-distance love and the excitement that the beginning of a relationship brings, but living on the other side of the world from your boo will totally have you in your feelings.

Tiera has us thinking about forever love with an upbeat soul and R&B-inspired country song, while Miss Kelly Rowland gives us absolute Black Magic in her new video with her precious newborn and 6-year-old son making an appearance at the end.

On the other hand, we’ve got some people out here who are saying no to love (or trying to) and in the meantime, giving us some absolute bangers to work with, such as Syd, Arlissa, and Brent Faiyaz.

In addition to the singles released this week, the album accompanying the new film Judas and the Black Messiah dropped Feb. 12 featuring songs by Nipsey Hussle, Nas, Masego, Smino, Rakim, Rapsody, and so many more. I implore you to grab your headphones and your bag and get on in.