Mic Drop: Music to Shake Your Ass To

Flo Milli – Roaring 20s Screenshot : YouTube

There is no better way of validating or expressing joy than turning on some music and shaking your ass. And since we can’t go out and dance at clubs, bars or even other people’s houses, we’ve had to make do with indoor dance parties.



There must be some private group chat between artists where they decide what type of music comes out at a given moment because the theme of the music released this week was definitely upbeat dance music, save for the few “fuck Valentine’s Day” anthems thrown in.

Two tracks from upcoming movies were released this past weekend: Fresh off the Super Bowl, H.E.R gave us Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah, and Bobby Sessions collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on I’m a King, featured in the soon-to-be-released Coming 2 America.

To slow it down a bit, Victoria Monét and jia—a new artist I recently discovered—embody their most bad bitch selves with dynamic synths and keyboard melodies while providing us with some “men-ain’t-shit” vibes, something that is always needed.

I won’t even go into Flo Milli’s newest drop yet because the video speaks for itself, but I do just want to know what came first: the concept of the video, the song itself, or one of Cher’s most iconic quotes.

Put on some headphones (if you want to be considerate to your neighbors), a cute ass outfit and shake. some. ass.