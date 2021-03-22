Mic Drop: Music for the Eyes and Ears

Jae5 – “Dimension (feat. Skepta, Rema)” Screenshot : YouTube

Have you ever listened to a song and been so moved that it played on repeat for days or even weeks? I have, and the only thing better than that feeling is finding out the music video for that song is even more mind-blowing than the song itself. We understand things with all five senses, right? So it makes sense that music that appeals to the eyes and ears will be even more powerful.

This week, there were tracks released by well-known artists such as country artist Amythyst Kiah, R&B artist Saba and the King of Quarantine, D-Nice, who gave us a throwback to club quarantine with a new Instagram Live-esque music video. The videos that illustrate each song give viewers an insight into the creative process.

Joyce Wrice and Starrah, two prominent artists in the hip-hop game, each released their long-awaited debut albums; Wrice’s hit single “On One,” gives off “hot girl summer” vibes while Starrah’s “Miss This” is the epitome of a flirty love song.

At this point, we’ve survived a little over a year of this global panorama. The colorful and vibrant visuals that go along with the songs released this week are matching the energy that the world is giving off––as if the music knows things are starting to look up.