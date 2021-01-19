Mic Drop: Music for Every Mood

TiKA – “I Would Die 4 U” Screenshot : YouTube

This week, fire-ass artists were coming out of the woodwork. Some released music videos that had me scratching my head and saying, “aren’t we in a global panorama?” While others released chill EPs and albums that had me laying on my floor and staring at the ceiling for a bit, contemplating the universe and also what I had to make for dinner.



The artists’ sounds draw from all over the world. From St. Louis based artist Smino to Congolese-Belgian singer/rapper/songwriter, Lous and the Yakuza. I’m always in awe of the diversity of Black music. I don’t know, it just never ceases to amaze me.

It was MLK Day yesterday and many artists released tribute videos (some weirder than others) that not only paid respect to Dr. King but shone a light on all of the stuff happening in the world.

Music has a way of affecting every mood, and this week’s selection is no exception, a diasporic blend of Hip-Hop, Dancehall, R&B, and Afrobeats in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.